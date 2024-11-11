iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 10.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock opened at $329.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.52 and a fifty-two week high of $329.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.28 and a 200-day moving average of $301.40.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

