iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lifted by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,678,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $398.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $276.09 and a 1 year high of $399.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

