iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,194,000 after acquiring an additional 70,330 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $271,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $195.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.63 and a 12 month high of $195.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

