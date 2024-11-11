iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.4668 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

