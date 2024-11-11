iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $115.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $115.98.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.