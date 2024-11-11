iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Increased by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,355 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $119,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,901,000 after buying an additional 649,192 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,170.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 572,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,174,000 after buying an additional 527,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 743,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after buying an additional 422,212 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $161.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.87 and a 200 day moving average of $146.60. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $161.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.