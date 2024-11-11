Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $85.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $85.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

