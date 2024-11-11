Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 329,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Busey Bank bought a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 90.6% during the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIVO opened at $42.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $42.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65.

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

