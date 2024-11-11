Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $179.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

