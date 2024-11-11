Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 108 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $329.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.28 and its 200-day moving average is $301.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $237.52 and a 52-week high of $329.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

