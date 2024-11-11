Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after buying an additional 160,184 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $551.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $402.82 and a 12 month high of $551.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

