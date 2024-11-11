Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $55.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

