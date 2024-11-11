Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 105 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $1,304,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,437 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,378. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $794.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $339.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.60 and a 1 year high of $799.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $721.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $672.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

