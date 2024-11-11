Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 24,646 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,646 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $34,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 77,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $73.18 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.23.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

