Jag Capital Management LLC Acquires 551 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,214,000 after purchasing an additional 267,479 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Ball by 114.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,167 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,495,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ball by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,951,000 after acquiring an additional 171,924 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,720,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,864,000 after acquiring an additional 99,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $60.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 6.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

