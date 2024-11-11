Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.65.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $126.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $85.91 and a 52 week high of $128.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.30.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

