Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 53,735 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,735 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 146,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,430,000 after buying an additional 588,595 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,214,000 after buying an additional 116,020 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 47,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 36,825 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 57,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $147.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.00 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average of $155.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

