Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock remained flat at $50.79 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 551,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,056. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.