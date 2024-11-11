Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JAAA stock remained flat at $50.79 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 551,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,056. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
