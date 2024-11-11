JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FROG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $31.10 on Friday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,027,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,043,960.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,043,960.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $302,674.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 536,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,183,639.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,247. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,277.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 214,935 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 13.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 37.1% during the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 102,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,821 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in JFrog by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,374,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after buying an additional 593,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in JFrog by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 894,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

