Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $84.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.27%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

