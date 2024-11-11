JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $170.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.88.

Expedia Group stock opened at $180.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $190.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,319,536.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after buying an additional 714,229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,851,000 after acquiring an additional 135,973 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $133,800,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Expedia Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 817,592 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $121,020,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 414.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after purchasing an additional 552,831 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

