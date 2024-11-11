Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $30.82 on Monday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CRBG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corebridge Financial

About Corebridge Financial

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.