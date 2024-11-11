Kamada (KMDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Kamada to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Kamada has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kamada had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. On average, analysts expect Kamada to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on KMDA

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.