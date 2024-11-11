Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $55.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.87.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $335,443.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,767,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,966,919.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,676,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,196. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

