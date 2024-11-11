Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,124 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $13,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Kemper by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Kemper by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $67.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $68.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

