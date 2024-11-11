Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KMT. Barclays lifted their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMT

Kennametal Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KMT opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.64. Kennametal has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $32.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.26 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 85.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 40,193 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Kennametal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Kennametal by 85.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Kennametal by 79.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 139.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.