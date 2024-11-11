Kennebec Savings Bank Acquires New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 208,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 140.5% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $147.95 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a PE ratio of 133.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

