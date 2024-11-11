Kennebec Savings Bank Makes New $184,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,032,000 after buying an additional 1,493,452 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,881 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 455,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,477,000 after acquiring an additional 396,408 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $398.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $276.09 and a 1 year high of $399.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $374.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

