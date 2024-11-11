Kennebec Savings Bank Makes New $555,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 476.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after buying an additional 23,116 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $67,803,000 after buying an additional 127,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

