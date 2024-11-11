Kennebec Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.2% of Kennebec Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $840,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843,146 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5,231.5% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,935,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,646,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $691,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $58.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $231.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.74.

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

