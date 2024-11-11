Kennebec Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 7,817 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $124.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $124.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

