Kennebec Savings Bank Takes $1.80 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.8% of Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 615,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,549,000 after purchasing an additional 382,242 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 131.9% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

ABBV stock opened at $199.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.58 and a 200-day moving average of $180.69. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 215.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.82.

Get Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.