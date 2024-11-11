Kennebec Savings Bank Takes $296,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.67.

MPC stock opened at $153.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $140.98 and a one year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $35.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

