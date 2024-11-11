Kennebec Savings Bank Takes $423,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 376.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

TFC stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W lowered Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

