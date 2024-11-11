Kevin Bracy Sells 1,614 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,579.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $192.13 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $2,588,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

