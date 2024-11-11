KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $168.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush raised Snowflake to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.09.

SNOW stock opened at $122.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.15 and a 200-day moving average of $129.32. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 721,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,610,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,582.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,610,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,061,544. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $258,957,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 974,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,656,000 after buying an additional 660,168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,489,000 after buying an additional 628,511 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,265,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,938,000 after acquiring an additional 600,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

