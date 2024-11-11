Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading 11.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 773,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,435,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $260.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 640,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 312,132 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

