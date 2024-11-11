Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Samira Sakhia Purchases 20,000 Shares

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) Director Samira Sakhia bought 20,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00.

Shares of GUD traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.15. The company had a trading volume of 89,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,522. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$521.23 million, a P/E ratio of -26.30, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$95.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.83 million. Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.1009486 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GUD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

