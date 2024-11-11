Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

