Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. Koppers also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.450 EPS.

Koppers Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $763.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.80 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.72%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Singular Research raised shares of Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,516. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Further Reading

