Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Piper Sandler

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KRUS. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $90.97 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $122.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -116.63 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average is $79.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.