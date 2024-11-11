Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Acquires 545 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $795,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 78.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 58,673 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $11,534,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3,210.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $379.88. 61,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.46 and its 200-day moving average is $345.77. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $276.60 and a 12-month high of $380.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

