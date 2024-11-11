Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Has $11.16 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.3% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $24.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.05. 4,343,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,317,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $207.32. The company has a market cap of $309.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.65.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 215.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.