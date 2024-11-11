Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global X Dax Germany ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Dax Germany ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,330. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

