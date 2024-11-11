Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Purchases 2,054 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.47.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.51. 2,539,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,877,725. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

