Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Sells 699 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 7.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 218,467 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 20.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,380,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $189,875,000 after purchasing an additional 730,465 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,010,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Comcast by 39.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 313,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 88,719 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

CMCSA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.34. 1,148,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,647,129. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

