Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.85 and last traded at $75.97. Approximately 2,251,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,223,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.