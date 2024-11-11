Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

