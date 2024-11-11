Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,135 shares during the period. Lantheus makes up 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $87.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $126.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

