Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Raised to C$225.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LAS.A. Desjardins raised their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$181.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

TSE:LAS.A traded down C$2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$188.97. The stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$127.61 and a one year high of C$191.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$160.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$580.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of -0.15.

In other Lassonde Industries news, Director Luc Doyon bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$175.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,500. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

