Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Raised to C$225.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on LAS.A. Desjardins raised their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$181.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
In other Lassonde Industries news, Director Luc Doyon bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$175.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,500. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
